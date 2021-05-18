Ohtani hits 13th home run, Trout injured in Angels' victory

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with Taylor Ward (3) and Juan Lagares (19) after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Monday, May 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. All three scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 13th home run and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the slumping Cleveland Indians 7-4 on Monday night after star outfielder Mike Trout was injured early.

Trout strained his right calf in the first inning. The three-time AL MVP was limping after running to third on an inning-ending popup.

Manager Joe Maddon said Trout was undergoing further evaluation, including an MRI, and the Angels will know more on Tuesday.

“I saw nothing. I looked up and he was limping to the third base bag,” Maddon said. “It was kind of innocuous and I had no idea why. It was hurting him pretty good.”

Ohtani drove Sam Hentges' fastball well above the strike zone into the seats in right-center during a five-run second to give the Angels a 6-1 lead. The Japanese superstar, who hit the go-ahead homer with two outs in the ninth inning Sunday at Boston, has gone deep in consecutive games twice this season.

“He might have been looking for it. He is covering the whole zone and doing interesting things at the plate,” Maddon said. “Just keep watching, it is pretty interesting to watch.”

Juan Lagares put the Angels in front earlier in the inning with a two-run double.

Ohtani has six career homers in 12 games against the Indians. That is his second-most against a non-AL West opponent.

