LEADING OFF: Mets, Yankees having painful road trips

New York Mets' Kevin Pillar lies on the ground after being hit in the face with a pitch from Atlanta Braves pitcher Jacob Webb in the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, May 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

A look at what's happening around the majors on Tuesday:

___

BITE OUT OF THE BIG APPLE

Both teams from New York are away this week and each one is having a painful road trip.

After arriving in Atlanta, the Mets placed outfielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil on the 10-day injured list Monday with strained hamstrings. The two were hurt in Sunday’s loss at Tampa Bay.

Then starter Taijuan Walker exited early against the Braves with tightness in his left side, and outfielder Kevin Pillar was hit square in the face by a 95 mph fastball from reliever Jacob Webb. Blood poured from Pillar’s nose in a frightening scene, but he was escorted off the field under his own power with towels covering his face.

After a 3-1 win, Mets manager Luis Rojas said Pillar was taken to the hospital for a CT scan. Pillar then provided an encouraging update on his Twitter account.

“Thanks to everyone that has reached out! Scary moment but I’m doing fine!” he posted.

