LEADING OFF: Pujols joins Dodgers, Bieber faces Kelenic, M's

Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols watches his two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday:

___

DODGEBALL

Albert Pujols didn’t have to travel far to find a new opportunity -- released by the Angels, the 41-year-old slugger has reached a deal up the freeway with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pujols is expected to finalize the agreement Monday. The oldest player in the majors batted .198 this season with five homers and 12 RBIs for the Angels.

The three-time NL MVP is fifth in major league history with 667 career homers and 13th with 3,253 hits.

Pujols left Anaheim hoping to play every day for another team, but that might be tough with the World Series champions. The Dodgers have veteran Max Muncy as their regular first baseman and also former NL MVP Cody Bellinger, who’s been out with a leg injury. The Dodgers, however, have not hit well against left-handed pitching and hope the righty-swinging Pujols can provide some pop.

Pujols is making $30 million this year, and the Dodgers will pay him only the pro-rated portion of the major league minimum salary for the rest of the season, roughly $420,000. The rest will be paid by the Angels.

