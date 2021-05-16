Correa, Tucker lead Astros past Rangers 6-5

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, top, attempts a double play over Texas Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Houston. Rangers' Andy Ibanez was safe at first. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON – Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker each homered to help Luis Garcia earn his first career win as the Houston Astros held on to beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win.

Correa capped a four-run first with a two-run homer to right as the Astros got to Texas starter Dane Dunning (2-3). Alex Bregman also had a two-run single in the inning.

After starting the month of May 2 for 35, Correa is 6 for 13 in his last four games.

“He’s been hitting the ball well,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “Everybody likes to see results because he’s been working hard in the cage with (hitting coach) Alex Cintrón. You always want to see some fruits of your hard work, and tonight it paid off for him and us.”

Tucker upped the lead to 6-1 with a two-run shot to right in the seventh.

“When he’s hot, he’s going to get a bunch of RBIs,” Baker said. “You didn’t know that that was going to be the deciding run, his home run. You just never know in this game. You just got to keep it coming.”

Tucker extended his hitting streak to seven games and is 12 for 25 during that stretch with three home runs and seven RBIs.

“I’m getting started earlier and getting down earlier,” Tucker said. “Along with that, just not swinging at a bunch of pitches outside the strike zone and chasing it because when you’re swinging at pitches over the plate, you get better outcomes.”

