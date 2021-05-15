Rinus VeeKay becomes IndyCar's latest first-time winner

Rinus VeeKay, of the Netherlands, celebrates after winning the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS – Rinus VeeKay continued IndyCar's youth movement Saturday by scoring his first career victory with a win on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Dutchman became the third first-time winner through five races this season, the most at this point in the season since 2013.

“I have never cried before when I won a race, but I did today,” said VeeKay, who vowed to eat a cheesecake — perhaps the whole thing — in celebration.

The 20-year-old is the fourth winner 24 or younger to reach victory lane this season, joining Alex Palou, Colton Herta, and Pato O’Ward in what is quickly becoming a changing of the guard in IndyCar.

Only six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon has been to victory lane so far this year for the veterans as the series heads next week into preparations for the Indianapolis 500.

But it is VeeKay who now believes he can win the 500. He drives for local team Ed Carpenter Racing, a Chevy-powered organization that has put team owner Carpenter on the pole for the 500 three times.

“They were already like super motivated, but I’m pretty sure now for the 500 everyone is just going to be next-level motivated,” VeeKay said. “I know we have a good 500 car, good oval car, I think we can really, really do well. I feel super confident.”

VeeKay is so confident that he already knows should he win the 500 he'd like a bottle of whole milk. Not because it is his first choice — that would be buttermilk — but because he liked the way it looked in 2019 winner Simon Pagenaud's photos.

