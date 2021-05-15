James returns as he and Davis send Lakers by Pacers 122-115

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) goes up high to dunk the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

INDIANAPOLIS – Los Angles Lakers coach Frank Vogel liked what he saw of LeBron James' return

“It is going to take time to get his timing back to 100%, but for most of the game he looked good,” Vogel said. “He looked like his old self again.”

James, back after a six-game absence, scored 24 points, including seven key points late, to lead the Lakers to a 122-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers Saturday. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 28 points.

The Lakers can notch the No. 6 seed if they win at New Orleans on Sunday and Portland loses to Denver that day. If the Lakers finish No. 7, they will be in the play-in tournament against the No. 8 seed.

Davis, who missed the previous game because of a tight left thigh, sank 9 of 18 shots and grabbed 10 rebounds. James played 28 minutes, hitting 11 of 22 shots. James had eight assists and seven rebounds.

James was out for the last six games while recovering from high ankle sprain. He missed six weeks and then returned to play two games.

“It felt a lot better than the last time I came back,” James said. “I felt good coming into the game. I think each game I'll get better and better. It will take a few games to get it all back. It's up to coach and training staff if I play (Sunday).”

Davis had missed Wednesday’s game with Houston.

