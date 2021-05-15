Curry, Embiid help 76ers top Magic, clinch top seed in East

Philadelphia 76ers' Shake Milton, bottom, leaps for a rebound against Orlando Magic's R.J. Hampton, left, and Sindarius Thornwell during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA – Joel Embiid and the 76ers are happy to have earned home-court advantage for the playoffs — but they are a long way from their goal.

Seth Curry scored 20 points, Embiid had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Philadelphia clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 122-97 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Ben Simmons added 13 points and nine assists to help the 76ers improve to 48-23. Philadelphia could’ve clinched earlier this week, but lost at Indiana on Tuesday and at Miami on Thursday. Embiid didn’t play against the Pacers due to illness and logged just 25 minutes against the Heat while still looking sluggish.

But he was more engaged in the second quarter against the undermanned Magic, helping Philadelphia outscore Orlando 39-19 in the period to take firm control. Embiid showed the edge that has made him arguably Philadelphia’s most-loved athlete when he picked up a technical for a confrontation with Shane Bacon with 3:16 left in the period.

Ad

“I’m happy about what we accomplished, but we have a long way to go,” Embiid said. “Now’s the time to lock in and go get the whole thing.”

Philadelphia fans reigned down “M-V-P!” “M-V-P!” chants on Embiid in the first half. And those cheers will get even louder in the postseason, as the city announced this week that the 76ers’ home arena can have 50 percent capacity when the playoffs begin. That will mean about 10,000 fans can be in attendance, or about double the current allowance.

The 76ers improved to 28-7 at home.

“Home-court advantage helps a lot,” Embiid said. “We’ve been dominant at home; we barely lose here. It means a lot to have the No. 1 seed.”

Ad

Ad