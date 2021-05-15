Bogdanovic scores 22 as Jazz top Thunder 109-93

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, May 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY – Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points, and the Utah Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 109-93 on Friday night to inch closer to claiming the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

The Jazz have the league’s best record and a 1 1/2-game lead on idle Phoenix in the race for the top seed in the West. Utah can clinch the top seed with a win at Sacramento on Sunday or a loss by Phoenix against San Antonio on Saturday or Sunday.

Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 18 rebounds for the Jazz, who had lost two straight.

Veteran All-Star guard Michael Conley returned after missing nine games with a right hamstring injury and scored 10 points in 16 minutes.

“I went out there and had fun,” he said. “It was a lot of fun getting to the paint and making plays. Got to the free-throw line a lot. Kind of feeling out the game and picking and choosing my spots to be aggressive.”

Conley was on a minutes restriction and did not play in the second half.

“They know I want to play and they’re always there to protect me from myself,” Conley said.

The Jazz were glad to see him back and hope he finds his groove in time for the playoffs.

