AP source: Albert Pujols signing with Los Angeles Dodgers

FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols hits a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Houston, in this Thursday, April 22, 2021, file photo. Pujols has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, abruptly ending the 41-year-old superstar slugger's decade with his second major league team. The Angels announced the move Thursday, May 6, 2021, a day after Pujols wasn't in their lineup for their fourth consecutive loss. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

LOS ANGELES – A person with knowledge of the deal says the Los Angeles Dodgers are signing veteran first baseman Albert Pujols to a major league deal.

The source spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal isn't expected to be finalized until Monday. The Los Angeles Times first reported the agreement.

The 41-year-old Pujols left the Los Angeles Angels earlier this month after nearly 10 seasons with the Dodgers' Orange County rivals. The oldest player in the majors batted .198 this season with five homers and 12 RBIs for the Angels.

Pujols was in the final season of a 10-year, $240 million contract with the Angels, who didn't win a playoff game during his tenure.

“I’m happy for him. I knew he would get an opportunity somewhere. I’m good friends with him. I’m happy for him,” longtime Angels teammate Mike Trout said after a 9-0 loss in Boston.

Pujols is making $30 million this season, and the Dodgers will pay him only the pro-rated portion of the major league minimum salary for the rest of the season, roughly $420,000. The rest will be paid by the Angels.

Pujols is fifth in major league history with 667 career homers and 13th with 3,253 hits, but he has been a low-impact contributor to the Angels for the past half-decade. The Angels said Pujols requested his departure from Anaheim because he didn't want to be a backup, instead intending to play every day for another team.

Yet there's almost no chance of the three-time NL MVP Pujols playing every day for the defending World Series champion Dodgers, who have veteran Max Muncy as their everyday first baseman along with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger, who has been out with an injury since the first series of the season.

