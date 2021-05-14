Romain Grosjean wins first IndyCar pole at Indianapolis

Romain Grosjean, of Switzerland, celebrates after winning the pole during qualifications for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS – Romain Grosjean survived a fiery Formula One crash, then left the series behind for a move to IndyCar where he figured he might compete for wins after nearly a decade of driving cars that never had a chance.

Now he seems right at home in America.

In just his third race with Dale Coyne Racing, Grosjean will lead a 25-car field to the yard of bricks Saturday in the Indianapolis Grand Prix. He turned a lap of 1 minute, 9.4396 seconds around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course Friday to beat two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden.

It's the 35-year-old Frenchman's first pole since a 2011 GP2 Series race in Turkey and he celebrated flexing his arms in joy when he pulled into pit lane.

“It's like being alive again,” Grosjean said. “That feeling, whoa! I forgot what it was, actually. Amazing."

Newgarden will start second for Team Penske.

Jack Harvey will start third for Michael Shank Racing after a surprising qualifying session in which defending race winner Scott Dixon did not advance out of the first round. Dixon also struggled in the second practice session because of a problematic clutch.

“It was a mixed up grid,” Newgarden said. “I was really surprised where some people qualified.”

