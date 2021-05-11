Second Baptist School; Albion’s Torn on way to being national recruit

MC Torn has some swagger.

The freshman at Second Baptist School exploded onto the TAPPS private school scene, scoring 17 goals in 10 district games… as a defender.

"I'm 5-foot-11 and always the most physical person on the field," she said. "When I'm playing defense, no one is getting past me. 50-50 balls? I'm going to win those, every time. I want to use speed, skill, and athleticism to lead the defense to shutouts and also contribute on offense, of course, by scoring on corners, which I absolutely love. But equally as important is distributing the ball from the back, whichis my focus on any team I play on."

Torn stars on Albion's ECNL '05 team that plays nationwide and is basically a portal for future DI soccer players.

"I grew up in a competitive family that enjoys sports, all sports" she said. "My dad loved football and my mom was an All-Conference heptathlete at Texas A&M. I am right in the middle of five kids, with two older sisters and two younger brothers, there is always something fun going at our house. I actually started playing soccer on my older sisters' team when I was like three-years old. I always played up."

Ad

Torn played basketball, volleyball and ran track until high school, but she is clear, soccer is her passion and her future as she will be a high-major DI prospect.