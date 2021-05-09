DeGrom's injury scare continues, Mets win 5th straight

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) leaves the mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK – Mets ace Jacob deGrom was pulled after five innings with right side tightness in his return from a similar injury, but the bullpen closed out a four-hitter as New York beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 Sunday for its fifth straight win.

DeGrom (3-2) was perfect through four innings but labored in the fifth, then called for trainer Brian Chicklo after throwing two warm-up pitches ahead of the sixth. DeGrom exited and went straight to the clubhouse.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner was coming off a 10-day layoff, skipping his previous turn in the rotation because of a right lat issue. Prior to that, he had a 0.51 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 35 overpowering innings.

The right-hander threw 68 pitches over five innings, allowing a run with six strikeouts, a hit and three walks.

DeGrom walked three during a 29-pitch fifth inning, just the second time in his career he’s done that. His previous three-walk inning was May 13, 2018, at Philadelphia. He was pulled after one inning in that game, his first back from the injured list.

Right-hander Miguel Castro relieved deGrom with New York ahead 2-1. He hit a batter and walked another before completing a scoreless inning.

Jacob Barnes worked a perfect seventh before allowing Asdrúbal Cabrera's solo homer in the eighth, and Edwin Díaz got five outs for his fifth save.

It was Díaz's second career five-out save and first with the Mets of more than three. He stranded Nick Ahmed in the ninth after catcher James McCann, third baseman Jonathan Villar and Díaz let Ahmed's popup fall between them for a single.

