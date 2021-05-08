UIL State Track & Field: Class 6A Results, Highlights, Interviews, Photos

AUSTIN - The final day of the 2021 UIL Track & Field season has arrived and Mike Myers Stadium plays host.



The field events got going on Saturday morning with the running events to be the primetime evening festivity. VYPE was on hand! Check out photos, highlights, interviews and more from the day of 6A action below and the Top 3 finishers from each event.

Cinco Ranch's Flynt wins shot put, discus crowns



Vikings have always fascinated Amelia Flynt.

The Cinco Ranch senior does her blonde hair up in a Vikings braid since her freshman season and prior to the District meet started she wanted to push it over the top.

"I looked up the Viking look," Flynt said. "A lot of them had this paint on their face, which a lot looked like football players and I didn't want that and then I saw what I have now. I was like, that's it."

Down the right side of her face Flynt put maroon and gold paint and on the left some blue streaks on her cheek.

"It's war paint."

