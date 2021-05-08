Gurriel’s 4 RBIs lead Astros to 10-4 win over Blue Jays

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Yordan Alvarez during the fifth inning of baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON – Yuli Gurriel homered and tied a career high with four hits while driving in four runs to lead the Houston Astros to a 10-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Carlos Correa added a two-run homer and José Urquidy (3-2) pitched seven strong innings to help the Astros to their second consecutive victory after they lost their previous three games. Urquidy allowed four hits and two runs for his third straight win after opening the season by losing two decisions.

“He gave up the two home runs, but other than that he was masterful," Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “He had an outstanding changeup. He has been using his changeup more and that keeps them off his fastball."

Gurriel, who hit a two-run homer in the fifth, is having a great season and leads the Astros in hits (39) and RBIs (24).

“I’m having a lot of fun," Gurriel said in Spanish through a translator. “I’m just glad I’m helping the team win. To be able to do that makes me feel really good."

Bo Bichette put the Blue Jays up early with a solo homer to left field with one out in the first.

Gurriel singled to start Houston’s second before Correa knocked a homer off the foul pole in left field to put the Astros up 2-1. The bases were loaded with two outs in the inning when Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling (0-2) walked Alex Bregman to make it 3-1.

“The one thing that he did he kept us in the game with no command," Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of Stripling. “We have to keep him in there because we don’t have enough pitching to cover that many innings. He's got to give us more than that, but he deserves credit for keeping us in the game."

