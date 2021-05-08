DeChambeau takes 1,800-mile detour between rounds at Quail

Bryson DeChambeau lines up his putt on the seventh hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bryson DeChambeau went through an ordinary routine between the second and third rounds of the Wells Fargo Championship. He went out to dinner. He got in a workout. He slept about seven hours.

There's just one minor detail: He flew home to Dallas because he thought he had missed the cut.

His 1,870-mile journey behind him, DeChambeau made it back to Quail Hollow on Saturday morning with about an hour to spare. And then he climbed briefly into the top 10 with five birdies in 14 holes, only to make double bogey on the 18th for a 68.

All in a day's work.

“For whatever reason, I just feel like the more weird things happen to me, the greater my resolve sometimes can be,” DeChambeau said. “And today was a case of that.”

It all started on the seventh hole Friday, his 16th of the round, when DeChambeau hit two balls into the water and took a triple-bogey 8. He chipped in for birdie on the next hole, but figured he would need a birdie on his last hole to have any chance. He missed, shot 74 and walked off the course just outside the top 90.

The top 65 and ties make the cut. DeChambeau packed his bags.

And then the wind began raging at Quail Hollow, scores came down and his position kept going up. He was in the air when his agent texted close friend Conner Olson, flying with him, that DeChambeau was tied for 68th.

