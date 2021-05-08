Bucks beat Rockets 141-133, tie Nets for 2nd place in East

Houston Rockets' D.J. Augustin (14) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, May 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE – Brook Lopez had 24 points and Khris Middleton scored 21 of his 23 in the second half to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the short-handed Houston Rockets 141-133 on Friday night for their fifth consecutive victory.

The Bucks (43-24) tied Brooklyn for second place in the Eastern Conference standings. Milwaukee also has the tiebreaker advantage over Brooklyn because they won two of their their three regular-season meetings.

Philadelphia (46-21) leads the East.

“Looking at the big picture, it would be nice to hold on to it,” Middleton said. “I don’t think it would be the end of the world if we don’t. But I think the main focus for us is to find a way to get ourselves playing our best basketball going into the playoffs.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo gave a more direct response when he was asked whether he was thinking about playoff seeding.

“Hell no,” the reigning two-time MVP replied. “I don't care. I don't care about second. It does not matter. It does not matter. All that matters right now is building good habits and playing good basketball. Guys are playing great."

Jrue Holiday had 20 points, Donte DiVincenzo 18 and Bobby Portis 16. Antetokounmpo had 17 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists despite dealing with a stomach ailment.

KJ Martin had 26 points and seven assists — both career highs — as well as seven rebounds for the Rockets before fouling out. Kelly Olynyk added 23 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Armoni Brooks had 19 points, one off his career high.

