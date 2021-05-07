Second Baptist School; Albion's Torn on way to being National Recruit

MC Torn has some swagger.
The freshman at Second Baptist School exploded onto the TAPPS private school scene, scoring 17 goals in 10 district games… as a defender.
"I'm 5-foot-11 and the most physical person on the field," he said. "When I'm playing defense, no one is getting past me. 50-50 balls? I'm going to win those, every time. I want to be that the top player in my class and the leading scorer on any team I play on."
Torn stars on Albion's ECNL '05 team that plays nationwide and is basically a portal for future DI soccer players.
"I basically grew up in a competitive family," she said. "My dad loved football and my mom was an All-Conference heptathlete at Texas A&M. I started playing soccer on my older sisters' team when I was like three years old. I've always played up."
Torn played basketball, track and volleyball up until high school, but soccer is her future as she will be a high-major DI prospect.
"I definitely want to play in college," she said. "All the major schools have reached out to me, but the recruiting rules are different now. I can't get offered until my junior year. I love all the DI's in Texas and then schools like Vandy and Georgia."