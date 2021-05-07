Redemption: Argyle senior Caleb Murdock wins UIL 4A Vaulting Championship

After finishing third place at the 2019 UIL 4A state track and field championships, Argyle senior pole vaulter Caleb Murdock made sure that he was going to come back stronger than ever and claim a state title for Argyle.

In 2019, Murdock vaulted with a 15-0 clearing finishing third place. In 2020, COVID-19 canceled Spring sports and Murdock was not afforded the opportunity to compete in another state appearance. In 2021, Murdock cleared a height of 16-3 to secure a first-place finish and a gold medal in Austin.

Argyle Track and Field Twitter Account (@ArgyleTf)