Reaching new heights: Clear Creek senior ready for state meet

Clear Creek senior Olivia Lueking has big goals to finish out her senior year.

“At state I’m hoping to jump well, I’m hoping for 14 feet or above,” said Lueking.

Lueking is one of the best pole vaulters in the state; impressive, since she hasn’t been at it for long. Her mom made her try it as a freshman.

“She wanted to quit,” said Glenn Colivas, a former Olympian who trains Lueking and several others. “After her first couple lessons she said ‘I don’t want to do this,’ and her mom kept bringing her back.

“She kept getting better, and better, and better.”

Colivas says Lueking has qualities you can’t teach.

“I’ve never had an athlete as dedicated to getting better as she,” said Colivas.

Lueking will join the track team at Oklahoma this fall, but first, she wants to break those records at state this weekend.