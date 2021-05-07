Gold Rush! Brianna Brand leads Kennedale Track to a Class 4A title

Kennedale senior and Houston Baptist University signee, Brianna Brand, helped lead Kennedale Track and Field to a UIL Class 4A overall state championship title. The Wildcats topped second-place Canyon by 14 points and third-place Melissa by 52!

Brand finished fourth place in the triple jump just behind Waco La Vega's Kiyleyah Parr (third), Beeville A.C. Jones' Allie Estrada (second), and Midlothian Heritage's Leah Anderson (first). Brand also finished fourth place in the 100-meter dash behind WF Hirschi's Breonna Campbell (third), Melissa's Kaylee Lewis (second), and Stephenville's Victoria Cameron (first).

In addition to her fourth-place finishes, Brand came away with two gold medals at the UIL State track meet. Brand took first-place in the long jump with a distance of 18-8 3/4 topping Wimberley's Emily Thames (18-0 3/4). Together with teammates Dekhota Sipho, Skylar Lewis, and Alexus Jenkins, Brand also got a gold medal in the 4x100 relay. Kennedale finished with a time of 46.94 over Carter (47.70) and WF Hirschi (47.75).