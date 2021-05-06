Trinity Christian Addison Boys Golf wins TAPPS 6A Golf State Title

Less than a month after Trinity Christian Academy alumni Will Zalatoris took the solo-second place in his debut at the Masters, TCA is making news in the golf world again as the team rallied to win the TAPPS 6A golf championship title.

Trinity Christian was trailing after day 1 at the tournament with a score of 314, but posted a second-day total of 317 to take first place with a 631 total finish. The team beat second-place San Antonio Antonian by 24 strokes for the state title.

The Trojans had two top ten finishers. Westy McCabe (78-72 — 150) came in solo-second just two strokes behind Houston The Village's Kris Kuvaas (72-76 — 148). David Kramp (77-83 — 160) also finished top ten ahead of Fort Worth All Saints' Ethan Dial (83-77 — 160).

The Trinity Christian Girls Golf team also made it to the state tournament. The Lady Trojans were able to finish fifth place overall.