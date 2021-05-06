Red-hot Stanton powers Yankees past Astros again, 6-3

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 26: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros fields a ground ball during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on April 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – If it seemed New York Yankees fans eased up on the Houston Astros just a bit Wednesday night, Giancarlo Stanton most certainly did not.

Stanton homered again and knocked in four runs, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and the Yankees beat Houston 6-3 for their fifth straight victory.

With fans in the Bronx chanting curses at José Altuve and several other Astros for the second consecutive night, the Yankees (16-14) got three innings of scoreless relief from their major league-best bullpen and won their 10th in 13 games to move two games above .500 for the first time this year.

“It’s been really intense," Hicks said. “I think it’s been exciting."

New York will try for a three-game sweep Thursday afternoon, with ace Gerrit Cole facing Houston for the first time since leaving the Astros for a $324 million, nine-year contract with the Yankees before the 2020 season.

Yuli Gurriel and Aledmys Díaz had back-to-back RBI doubles against Jordan Montgomery in a three-run fourth that gave Houston a 3-2 lead, but the Yankees cut down Carlos Correa at the plate with a well-executed relay on Gurriel's drive off the left-field fence.

New York then rallied with two outs and none on in the fifth, and Stanton tied it when he greeted Ryne Stanek with an RBI double.

“It’s definitely nice to have him rolling,” Hicks said.

