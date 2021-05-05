VYPE HYPE: The Woodlands' Tice has seen the world through soccer

The Woodlands Highlanders have always been a state power in soccer. This year was no different as the Highlanders ran the table in district play en route to the postseason. One of the stand-outs inside The Woodlands' program is all-district selection Cody Tice, who will return for his senior season next year.

For now, he's off to the club circuit where he plays for the Dynamo Unidos ECNL and MLS team.

"My dad grew up playing soccer and he got me into it," he said. "As soon as I touched the ball, I fell in love with the sport."

The sport has taken him across the globe.

"I've gotten to play in Mexico and France during my time playing soccer," he said. "You get a different perspective about how big the sport of soccer really is."

As he enters his junior summer, Tice knows the importance of the next few months as he is trying to play at the college level.