TRENDING: 5 Teams to watch out for in baseball postseason

The 2021 UIL Baseball Playoffs get started this week and these guys are chomping at the bit. Don't forget, a year ago their seasons were put on ice due to COVID 19.

So, who are the teams who have a legit shot at reaching the State Tournament from H-Town?

Here are the Top 5 Real Deal Contenders

No. 1 Friendswood Mustangs

So, the Friendswood Mustangs are the best team that no one talks about. The 'Stangs are 24-0 and cruising. They are the No. 1 Class 5A team in Texas. It's a great homecoming for coach Cory Benavides, who played for Friendswood back in 2006. Izaac Pacheco, Kevin Newkirk, and Dylan Maxcey are the stars and will carry the load throughout the postseason.

No. 2 Katy Tigers

