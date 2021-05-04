LEADING OFF: DeGrom down for bit, Soto eases back with Nats

A look at what's happening around the majors on Wednesday:
___
DEJINXED
The Mets will see how ace Jacob deGrom fares this week after being scratched from his start at St. Louis when he had trouble getting loose during a pregame stretch.
The team said Tuesday that deGrom had inflammation in his right lat and wouldn't throw for the next few days.
The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner has been baseball’s most dominant pitcher this season, with a major league-best 0.51 ERA in five starts, 59 strikeouts in 35 innings and just four walks.
Still, he is just 2-2 as New York continues to have trouble scoring runs for him.
TAKE IT EASY