Scherzer leads Nats over Miami, heads to join wife for birth

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

WASHINGTON – Max Scherzer delivered in a hurry, tossing a five-hitter to lead the Washington Nationals over the Miami Marlins 3-1.

Then it was on to more important matters.

Scherzer hustled out of Nationals Park after a game that took only 2 hours, 37 minutes, hurrying to be with wife Erica for the birth of their third child on Sunday night.

“We knew going into it. That's why we tried to make it a quick game," catcher Yan Gomes kidded.

Scherzer (2-2) carried a shutout into the ninth inning before Isan Diaz led off with a home run.

The right-hander, who bounced back from a subpar outing against the Blue Jays, struck out nine without a walk and hit a batter while throwing 106 pitches.

“He had 23 of 31 first-pitch strikes,” said manager Dave Martinez before announcing Scherzer's other news. “As a starting pitcher, that's what you've got to do.”

It was the 12th career complete game for Scherzer, who got loud applause from the approximately 8,500 fans at Nationals Park when he came out to start the ninth, unaware how special a day it was for Scherzer.

Ad

Ad

Ad