Sports

Here is how Houston Texans, Texas players fared on Day 3 of 2021 NFL Draft

Ari Alexander
, Sports Reporter

A Mr. Irrelevant jersey is held up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pick during the seventh round of the NFL football draft, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. The final pick of the draft was Grant Stuard, a linebacker from Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
The final pick of the draft was Grant Stuard, a linebacker from Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The Houston Texans again bounced around on Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The team traded up twice in the fifth round to draft linebacker Garret Wallow out of TCU. Wallow was teammates with Texans’ 2020 second-round pick Ross Blacklock.

The top pick of the day was in the fifth round at 147, where the Texans took Miami Tight End Brevin Jordan. Jordan is seen as an athletic talent and could challenge 2019 third-round pick Kahale Warring for a roster spot behind Jordan Akins and Pharaoh Brown.

Houston ended the day by drafting defensive tackle Roy Lopez 195th overall in the sixth round. Lopez grew up around a coaching family in Arizona and put up a massive pro day, leading to his rise-up draft boards.

Houston Baptist makes history

Houston Baptist linebacker Caleb Johson signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Chicago Bears, making him the first HBU player to get an NFL deal.

Johnson is third all-time in tackles at HBU with 278.

