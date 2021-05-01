Texas talent drafted in the first rounds of 2021 NFL Draft

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, right, greets NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Miami Dolphins with the sixth pick in the NFL football draft Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Houston was well-represented in the first round of the NFL Draft with 6th overall pick Jaylen Waddle (Episcopal/Dolphins), 13th overall pick Rashawn Slater (Fort Bend Clements/Chargers), and 28th overall pick Payton Turner (Westside/Houston/Saints).

Day Two and the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft allowed for more Houston players to get drafted.

Former Episcopal offensive lineman Walker Little went 45th overall in the 2nd round to the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Stanford.

Former Atascocita offensive lineman Sam Cosmi went 51st to the Washington Football team out of Texas.

Quarterback Kyle Trask out of Manvel went 64th to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of Florida.

Texas A&M Quarterback Kellen Mond went 66th overall in the 3rd round to the Minnesota Vikings.

Former Oak Ridge pass rusher Joseph Ossai went to the Cincinnati Bengals out of Texas.