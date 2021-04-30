VYPE Campus: 2021 TAPPS Track & Field State Championship Results (Day 1)

The 2021 TAPPS Track & Field State Meet got underway on Friday morning at Midway Stadium in Waco, Texas and the big distances were eye-popping, even record-breaking.

Let's start with the record-breaker - Ayana Smith of Lutheran South.

The junior took home the TAPPS 5A State Championship in the long jump reaching a distance of 18 feet and 10 inches. That also smashed the previous state record by 5.25 inches, which was set by Houston Christian's Dejean Jaela in 2011.

Second Baptist School got its first state champ of the meet in sophomore Haley Killough. She took home the title in the high jump after clearing 4 feet-10 inches and then beating Lutheran South's Audrey Pfeiffer in a jumpoff. Killough also took third in the long jump, reaching 16 feet and 8.25 inches.

Fort Bend Christian Academy men are off to a stellar start.

Rob Walter, who is signed to play football at Houston Baptist University, won the 5A State Championship in the shot put with a toss of 48 feet and 5 inches. His teammate, David Kasemervisz took home the gold in the 5A long jump reaching 20 feet and 7 inches. He also took fourth in the high jump earlier in the day.

Check out the list below of all the VYPE Campus results from the 2021 TAPPS Track & Field Meet. (Field Events)