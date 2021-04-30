The Latest: Jags open 2nd round with cornerback Campbell

Cleveland Browns fans wait for the team to make its first round pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns chose Northwestern cornerback Greg Nerwsome II. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

The latest on the second and third rounds of the NFL draft on Friday night. (all times EDT):

___

7:18 p.m.

For the second straight night, the Jacksonville Jaguars began proceedings in the NFL draft, this time opening the second round by selecting Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell.

After doing what everyone projected by taking Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence first overall, and then adding his college teammate in running back Travis Etienne later in the round, Jacksonville bolstered its secondary with Campbell. His fellow Bulldogs cornerback Eric Stokes was taken in the opening round by Green Bay.

Campbell goes 6-foot-2, 188 pounds, good size for the position. He fared well against some of the best SEC receivers.

After 12 SEC players were chosen Thursday, the conference was off to a fast start in Round 2.

___

