Houston area talent show well in First round of NFL Draft

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, the NFL logo is displayed at midfield during an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. There are some very rich people about to get a whole lot richer. Who else but NFL owners? Probably within the next week, those 32 multi-millionaires/billionaires will see their future earnings increase exponentially. The league is on the verge of extending its broadcast deals with its current partners, and with a new full-time rights holder in Amazon likely acquiring streaming rights. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, FIle)

HOUSTON – The 2021 NFL Draft is underway and doesn’t it feel good to have it back!

Shoutout to Cleveland who is hosting and the job they did on opening night. Round one is in the books and it was a good night for Houston area products.

Former Episcopal High School and Alabama star receiver Jaylen Waddle was the first off the board for H-Town going number six overall to the Miami Dolphins. Waddle will now be reunited with Tua Tagovailoa who were a big tandem for the Crimson Tide.

Later in the opening round at number thirteen was former Sugar Land Clements and Northwestern standout Rashawn Slater who was scooped up by the Los Angeles Chargers. Slater is 6′4″, 304 pounds who is a solid blocker. He’ll now help protect Chargers QB Justin Herbert.

The Houston area produced one more first round selection when the New Orleans Saints picked University of Houston Defensive End Payton Turner. Turner is a product of Houston’s Westside High School before a successful run at UH. He is 6′6″, 288 pounds and has great upside as an edge rusher to stop the run and has potential has a solid pass rusher as he gets bigger and stronger.

Ad

Friday former Episcopal HS stars Walker Little from Stanford and Marvin Wilson from Florida State are expected to get calls in the 2nd or 3rd rounds.