FBCA's Kasemervisz heads to State in five events

HOUSTON - Many athletes strive to get to the State Track Meet in at least one event.



For Fort Bend Christian Academy's David Kasemervisz, one was not going to be enough for the senior signed as a preferred walk-on to Stanford football. In fact, he qualified for the maximum amount of five events at the TAPPS State Track & Field Meet, which began on a drizzly Friday morning.

"It's awesome to be going to state in five events," Kasemervisz told VYPE earlier in the week. "I've always loved doing multiple events. Each event brings a different aspect of technique and competition."

Kasemervisz qualified for state in the high jump, long jump, 400-meter dash, and as a part of the 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relays.

"This is a great way to finish off my high school athletic career as I get to have the fullest possible experience at state," he said.

On Friday morning, Kasemervisz finished fourth in the high jump with teammate Solomon Cole finishing right behind him in fifth place for the Eagles.

As for the rest of the weekend, Kasemervisz has four more events to try and win gold in, which his goal for everything is seeking a Top 3 podium finish and repping FBCA with pride one last time.

"I'm very excited to represent FBCA. This shows what a great coaching staff FBCA has," Kasemervisz said. "Coach Minor is track royalty and is a world-class speed coach. Coach A is outstanding at teaching the technical aspects of the jumps. The entire team is very talented as well, our relays are very strong and we are going for the team championship at state."