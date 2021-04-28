Javier pitches Astros past Mariners 2-0, back over .500

Cristian Javier #53 of the Houston Astros reacts to getting out of the sixth inning of their game against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on April 27, 2021 in Houston.

HOUSTON – Cristian Javier combined with two relievers on a two-hitter, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0 on Tuesday night to get above .500 as they bounced back from a long skid.

Javier (3-0) allowed two hits in a career-high seven innings — both by Kyle Seager — struck out six and walked three.

“He showed me he’s in shape,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “Even though his velocity went down there in the one inning, and then, he reached back and went back up to 93 (mph). He had a good breaking ball, a good fastball. ... He gave us what we wanted. He gave us seven innings.”

Javier extended his scoreless streak to 17 innings over three starts and lowered his season ERA to 0.87.

“I’m really just going out there to have fun,” he said through a translator. “That’s the first thing I am focused on is to have fun and do my job, letting things fall how they may.”

Houston catcher Martín Maldonado said Javier was able to mix his pitches well.

“He looked really good,” Maldonado said. “His fastball command wasn’t there like it normally is. I think we mixed different pitches where we got them guessing second or third time through the lineup.”

Brooks Raley and Ryan Pressly each pitched a perfect inning, with Pressly getting his third save.

