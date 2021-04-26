John Cooper School: Results from the Week of April 19

VARSITY GOLF

4/20 hosted Cooper Invitational

Girls 5th place • Boys 5th place

Coach Rod Gold: Congratulations to Tillie Claggett who shot 73 to finish Runner-up for Individual Girls Medalist honors. Grant Carter shot a 72 to gather third place Medalist honors, while teammate Daniel Zou shot a 73 for a fourth-place Individual Medalist honor on the boys side.

I am very appreciative of the opportunity to work with our boys and girls golf teams this year. It was exciting and fun to watch them. We saw some incredible golf this year including Tillie Claggett shooting a Personal Best 67 at the St. John's Invitational. We had several players consistently scoring in the Top 5 of each tournament. Coach Sherman and I are looking forward to witnessing the continued growth of all our golfers as the potential for next year is substantial. Go Dragons!





VARSITY TENNIS

4/19 vs St. John's*

Girls 4-1 L • Boys 3-2 W



Coach Jill DelRio: The boys team faced a challenging St. John's team – their toughest match this season – and rallied to win 3-2. The girls had some tough competition as well, with Marielle Suber showing her talent and depth by defeating one of the best players in the South Zone Conference. Overall, the girls fell short but played some beautiful tennis and shoed they might just win the next round against St. John's.



4/23 vs Episcopal High School*

Girls 5-0 W • Boys 5-0 W



Coach Jill DelRio: Dragon boys and girls won easily against Episcopal on senior night.



SPC Record: Girls 5-3 • Boys 6-1



VARSITY TRACK & FIELD

Next up for Dragon Track & Field:

April 30-May 1 at SPC South Zone, St. John's



VARSITY GIRLS SOFTBALL

4/20 at Houston Christian* • 12-10 L

4/22 at Cypress Christian* • 13-12 L



Next up for Dragon Girls Softball:

April 30 vs St. Andrew's*, 5 p.m. (last conference game of the season)



VARSITY BOYS BASEBALL

4/23 at St. John's* • 6-2 L

4/24 vs. Kinkaid* • 4-1 L



Next up for Dragon Boys Baseball:

April 26 at Woodlands Christian, 6 p.m. SENIOR NIGHT



*conference matchup