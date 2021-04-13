Lewisville Star Damien Martinez commits to Oregon State presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Early Monday evening, Lewisville star running back Damien Martinez took to Twitter to announce his commitment:

The junior running back is a three-star recruit according to a 247 Sports composite, and is ranked as the number 87 running back in the 2022 recruiting class. As a 5-foot-10 athlete, Martinez carried the ball 232 times for 2,010 yards and 30 touchdowns. Martinez was the leading rusher in the Dallas area in the 2020-21 regular season

Martinez chose the Beavers' program over the likes of Kansas, San Diego State, Texas State, and Georgia Tech.

