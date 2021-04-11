Remembering Lancaster's Tony Evans Jr.

The community in Lancaster is mourning Sunday after the news broke on the death of Lancaster High School football star, Tony Evans Jr.

The talented 17-year-old wide receiver was reportedly shot about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning in a room at the Hawthorn Suites hotel near Dallas Lovefield airport. There was one other victim. Evans Jr. and the other victim were taken to the hospital where the three-star athlete was pronounced dead. As of Sunday afternoon, the other victim has been reported to be in stable condition.

Evans Jr., a 6'2 athlete who ran a 4.5 forty, signed his National Letter of Intent to continue playing football at the University of Wyoming for the Cowboys' program in early February and often posted his excitement for the upcoming college season to social media:

3 more months 🤠 pic.twitter.com/8Ma543vCGf — Tony Evans Jr (@TonyEvansJr1) February 27, 2021

During his senior season, Evans Jr. brought in 13 receptions for a 268 yards and four touchdowns. Evans Jr. helped lead Lancaster football to the second round of playoffs in the 2020-2021 season with a first place, undefeated finish in district and a 9-1 overall record. The senior also celebrated senior day on the baseball team just last month:

Ad

Police currently do not have a suspect in the case, but are investigating it as a homicide. VYPE sends our deepest condolences to the Evans family as well as the Lancaster community.