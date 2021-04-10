Unfinished Business: Kingwood Park punches ticket to State Semifinals with 6-2 win

Kingwood Park is writing its own history.



That's at least how head coach Ryan Searle put it following a 6-2 victory over Pflugerville Hendrickson to punch its ticket to the State Semifinals for the first time since 2011 and the third time in program history.

But this run isn't just for the current Panthers who don the green and black of K-Park.

"We are playing for the seniors that never got the chance last year,'" Searle told VYPE via text message. "We play for every player that has come through this program. They have laid the foundation of the winning attitude and to fight for each other until the end. We have 'Unfinished Business'.

"We are not done."

Kingwood Park led the match 3-2 at the half after Gage Guerra headed in a goal. Then they poured it on in the second half as Jesus Cervantes and Nathan Jimerson tacked on the final three.

With 17 minutes to play, the @KPHS_Men_Soccer leads 5-2. Nathan Jimerson scored on a PK. Here is a sneak peek of the photos to come. This is the celebration from the PK. pic.twitter.com/TCMOS6VQ1R — KP Media (@KPARKmedia) April 10, 2021

"It was a hard-fought game," Searle said. "Pflugerville Hendrickson had an amazing team and we have nothing but respect for them. We had to change things around on our end to accommodate for their midfield. In the end, we were victorious."



Kingwood Park moves on to play Valley View in the State Semifinals, which beat Porter, 2-1 on Friday night.

The Panthers have now outscored opponents an unbelievable 32-6 this postseason and have won all their matches by at least three goals or more.

"This was our goal from the beginning of the season," Searle said. "We are just enjoying the ride."