Girls Soccer: Memorial, The Woodlands, Friendswood advance to State Semis

HOUSTON - The champs are back.



Houston Memorial is heading back to the UIL State Tournament for the first time since 2018, which was the same season the Mustangs hoisted that coveted trophy at the end.

Lindley Amarantos watched as her crew defeated Cy-Fair 2-0 on Friday inside the friendly confines of Spring Branch ISD's Tully Stadium, advancing the program back to the State Semifinals.

"We are over the moon," Amarantos said. "Feel vindicated from a cut short season last year. We are playing for our 2020 seniors and excited to represent our community."

Memorial moves on to face Vandergrift in the State Semifinals and have outscored opponents 27-1 this postseason.

Krach goal propels The Woodlands to State Semis



In Class 6A Region II, The Woodlands found the back of the net one time and that's all it took to knock off Lake Ridge to advance to the program's first State Semifinal since 2010, which was the last time they won a state championship.

Marley Krach ended up playing hero with her 16th goal of the season, ironically, in the 16th minute of the match to give The Woodlands the lead.

16’ G⚽️AL!



SHOOTERS SHOOT! Marley Krach from distance puts the Highlanders in front! @twhsgirlsoccer



Lake Ridge 0-1 The Woodlands#txhssoccer #LRHSvTWHS pic.twitter.com/VEJEwtKxs9 — Woodlands Online Sports (@WOLsports) April 9, 2021

The Lady Highlanders have now defeated Spring, Cypress Woods, Tomball, Mansfield and Lake Ridge to get here. Of their five playoff wins, four of them have been shutouts. The Woodlands improves to 23-2 on the year ad have outscored its opponents 100-9 and 20-2 in the playoffs.



The Woodlands is set to face Flower Mound in the State Semifinals next week.

Super Sophs send Friendswood back to State Semis for 9th time



Friendswood has rekindled that mid-2000s magic again.

The Lady Mustangs are back in the State Semifinals for the ninth time in program history and first since the 2014 season. But prior to that, Friendswood had a heck of a run, making it to the sixth round four-straight seasons (2006-2009).

Now, with a young crop of players, this may be the start of one of those runs.

Friendswood defeated Magnolia 1-0 on Friday to advance to the State Semifinals and did it behind a goal from Brooke Spinks (9th goal), which was assisted on by Olivia Schmidt (18th assist). What's crazy is that Spinks and Schmidt are just sophomores.

The Mustangs improve to 24-2-2 on the year and have outscored foes 118-10 and are winners of 21-straight matches.

This showdown was a pair of 5A powers that had a combined record of 47-3-2 coming into tonight and a combined 245 goals. It was that 246th that ended up being the one to send Friendswood on to the next round.

Friendswood is slated to face Dripping Springs, which defeated Cedar Park 2-0 on Friday night. The Mustangs with a win over Dripping Springs will reach their fourth-ever state title match and will try and win their second state championship in program history.