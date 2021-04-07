Recruit of the Week: Allen Baseball's Austin Beck presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Last week, senior infielder Austin Beck played a key role in Allen's sweep over Little Elm. Between two games (a 7-0 win and a 5-3 win), Beck posted a .571 batting average with three doubles, a triple, and four RBIs.



The Angelo State University commit has big goals for the season. Beck wants to bat over .300 as well as make all the routine plays in the field. "Pretty much do all I can to help the team win," Beck said in an interview with VYPE.

With a shortened season last year, Beck used the extra time to become stronger in the weight room. He said he also spent time on the field in order to stay ready. The extra work has paid off this season as he has helped Allen to a 13-7-1 overall record so far. The secret to his success? "My hard work ethic and ability to have fun during games," says Beck.

So, what does a successful season look like to Beck?

"Winning our district and improving my skills."

With the season going so well for Allen, Beck believes the success for the team has come from their competitive nature and willingness to never give up.

Beck's favorite memory playing with Allen?

"Walking it off against Tyler Legacy in our first non-district game at home."

Why did you choose Angelo State?

"I chose Angelo State because I felt it was the best place for me to grow not only as a baseball player but as a student as well."

I am excited to announce my commitment to pursue my athletic and academic career at Angelo State University. I’d like to thank my coaches and family for helping me achieve my goals and pushing me toward my dreams throughout the years. pic.twitter.com/eEn5v8FFgy — Austin Beck (@Austinbeck271) November 28, 2020

What do you want to major in?

"I will be majoring in Biology because my goal is to work in the medical field in the future."

Favorite baseball team?

"The New York Yankees."

Who do you compare your playing style to/look up to as an athlete?

"I try to look up to players, like Mike Trout, who are hardworking and respectful towards others on and off the field."

If you could go to dinner with one person (dead or alive) who would I the? What would you talk about?

"It would be Derek Jeter. Growing up, I had always liked Jeter and the Yankees. I think the only thing we would talk about would be baseball."

