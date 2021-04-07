Corner Kicks: Houston-area boys soccer pushes into Regional Finals

HOUSTON – We are down to the final eight teams in the State of Texas in boys soccer and there have been some amazing games.



VYPE will take you from Class 4A to 6A with scores from the Regional Semifinals and short Regional Final previews.

Class 4A Region III

Regional Final: Splendora vs Huffman

Friday, April 9 at 6 p.m. (Randall Reed Stadium)

Splendora was down 2-0 with less than five minutes left in the match on Tuesday night. The Wildcats did not waver. Instead, they roared back with three quick and amazing goals to defeat Sealy 3-2 to advance to the Region III-4A Final.

Splendora has defeated Bridge City (7-0), Furr (3-2), Columbia (4-1) and Sealy (3-2) to reach this round. This is the deepest run in program history, previously just reaching the Regional Quarterfinals back in 2016.

WILDCATS WIN!!! Down 2-0 with 5min left and we came back to win 3-2 on this shot!!!!! WE SEE RED!!! @SplendoraISD @Athletics_SISD @ConroeSports @jslade34 pic.twitter.com/JIIaxcCR4c — Coach Schulz (@blitzemD) April 7, 2021

Huffman is coming off a 2-1 victory over Royal to reach its first-ever Regional Final. Huffman is still a relatively young soccer program, coming online just a few seasons ago, getting their first playoff appearance back in 2017.



Huffman has defeated Silsbee (4-3), Stafford (2-1), East Chambers (1-0) and Royal (2-1) to reach this round.

The Falcons are led by senior Angel Aguas, who leads the team with 20 goals and 15 assists. Just behind him is Oscar Botello Jr. with 18 goals and six assists and Antonio Calzada with 14 goals and nine assists. Senior keeper Sam Calzada has been key playing more than 2,000 minutes in net this season with 98 saves, averaging 3.6 saves per match. He also has nine shutouts this season, including one in the playoffs.

Class 5A Region III

Regional Final: Kingwood Park vs Pflugerville Hendrickson

Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m. (Merrill-Green Stadium in Bryan, Texas)

This is where Kingwood Park expected to be a year ago – playing for a spot at the UIL State Soccer Tournament.

The Panthers have been unbelievable this season posting a 24-2-2 mark and outscoring opponents 132-30 thus far.

Kingwood Park defeated Foster on Tuesday night 4-1 to advance to the Regional Final for the fourth time in program history and the first time since 2019. Kingwood Park will look to advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2011.

Final | KPARK-4, Foster-1

⭐️With a great win tonight your KPark Panthers are headed to the REGIONAL FINALS!!!! ⭐️Great team play all-around!! Let’s go Park! #UnfinishedBusiness @HumbleISD_KPHS @LethalSoccer @vypehouston @HumbleISD_Ath pic.twitter.com/RuxZel4V17 — K Park Mens Soccer (@KPHS_Men_Soccer) April 7, 2021

Kingwood Park in the playoffs has rolled past opponents including College Station (8-1), Northeast Early College (8-2), Weiss (6-0) and then Foster (4-1) to reach this round.



Jace Banning leads the team with 28 goals and 13 assists, Gage Guerra also has 28 goals and an amazing 22 assists, Nathan Jimerson has 25 goals and 10 assists and Jesus Cervantes has 24 goals and a team-leading 28 assists.

Class 6A Region II

Regional Final: Rockwall-Heath vs Bridgeland

Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m. (Waco ISD Stadium)

Bridgeland is back to making more history!

The Bears have advanced to the Regional Finals for the first time in program history after a penalty kicks victory over Sachse. Bridgeland has beaten Tomball (4-1), The Woodlands (1-0), MacArthur (3-1) and Sachse to reach this round.

Next up is Rockwall-Heath on Friday and with a win will advance to the UIL Soccer State Tournament.

Bears win and are heading to the Regional Finals! The boys showed tremendous grit in an absolute dog fight! Congrats to @SachseHS_Soccer on a great season. We will take on @HeathBoysSoccer on Friday! 👀#BBAM #BridgelandBest@BridgelandCFISD @bhabc_bears pic.twitter.com/NXjVcG5pAo — Bridgeland FC (@Bridgeland_FC) April 7, 2021

Class 6A Region III



Regional Final: Tompkins vs Jersey Village

Friday, April 9 at 7 pm (Legacy Stadium)

A spot in the state tournament comes down to Katy Tompkins and Jersey Village.

Tompkins has knocked off some big teams along the way, beating Ridge Point (2-1), Cy-Fair (4-2), Seven Lakes (1-0) and then Humble (3-1).

On the road to this round, Jersey Village has defeated Heights (4-0), Fort Bend Dulles (4-0), Cinco Ranch (5-1) and then 2018 State Champion Alief Elsik 2-1 in the regional semifinals.