Texans’ letter to season ticket holders addresses allegations against Deshaun Watson

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson walks off the field before the team's NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Houston. Watson, who is accused of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 21 women, is being investigated by police after a report was filed regarding the NFL player, officials said Friday, April 2. In a tweet Friday, the Houston Police Department said a complainant had filed a report with the agency about Watson. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

HOUSTON – Texans season ticket holders received emails that addressed the sexual assault allegations against quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“We want to assure you that we take these allegations very seriously. As reported, HPD and the National Football League are conducting investigations and we will cooperate fully. We respect the legal process and will continue to monitor the situation closely. While we await the conclusion of these investigations, we express our strong stance against any form of sexual assault,” the letter read, in part.

There are a total of 22 lawsuits now filed against Watson.

Dear Season Ticket Member,

We thank you for your continued support and commitment to the Houston Texans. We are deep in planning for the new season and very much looking forward to welcoming you back to NRG Stadium.

General Manager Nick Caserio and his staff have been incredibly busy during the first month of the new league year as we’ve completed over 40 transactions, including four trades. We are working hard to improve our roster, increase competition across the team and foster a culture of winning, while we remain focused on our ultimate goal – bringing a championship to this great city of Houston. We will continue to utilize every avenue available to us as we improve our team in the coming weeks and months leading up to the 2021 season.

We want to take this opportunity to address the complaint filed with the Houston Police Department (HPD) and the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson. We want to assure you that we take these allegations very seriously. As reported, HPD and the National Football League are conducting investigations and we will cooperate fully. We respect the legal process and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

While we await the conclusion of these investigations, we express our strong stance against any form of sexual assault. Our family and the entire Houston Texans organization are deeply troubled by any form of abuse and we condemn this type of behavior. We will continue to commit resources to help prevent abusive behaviors from occurring in our community and ensure respect for all.

Over the past 10 years, the Houston Texans Foundation, the McNair Foundation and the McNair family have donated more than $10 million to organizations whose focus centers on strengthening families, preventing abuse and providing much-needed services to those who have fallen victim to domestic violence or sexual abuse. This is deeply personal to our family and remains a priority.

We are thankful for your valued support and look forward to winning football games and serving our city.