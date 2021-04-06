SEMIFINALS PREVIEW: Keller vs. Allen

The Keller Indians (17-2) and Allen Eagles (18-4-1) are set to face off in a regional semifinals matchup on Tuesday. The two teams have played with grit all season, so let's take a look at how they got here.

Keller

Coming into the match after an incredible 2-0 win over Keller Central and on a four-game win-streak, the Indians have posted an incredible season so far. With big wins over teams like V.R. Eaton, Timber Creek, and Haltom, Keller finished first in their district with an 18-2 overall record (11-1 in district). Their only two losses have come in a non-district match against Allen and a district finale against Southlake Carroll.

Keller has outscored their opponents by over 60 goals and has a 90% win percentage. Having already lost to Allen early in the season, it's extremely likely that the Indians will channel everything they've got to come out on top in such a high-stakes game.

Allen

Finishing second in their district with an 81% win percentage, the Allen Eagles showed consistent offensive strength throughout the entirety of the season. The Eagles have had 10 shut-out wins, six of which came in district play, outscoring their opponents by 60 goals.

With a 3-1 win over Prosper, Allen comes into the match on a nine-game win-streak ready to take down anyone who poses as a roadblock on their way to a state championship game. Matching their offensive play, Allen has shown quite the defensive dominance throughout the season.

What To Expect

Both teams have proven that they have what it takes to get here. Both teams want a shot at competing for a state title game, but it's going to come down to who strikes early. Keller and Allen are both forces to be reckoned with on the pitch, but whoever shows the most physicality to start with will run away with the momentum.

Fans can catch the game at Allen Tuesday evening. The match is set to begin at 7:00 pm