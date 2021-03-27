Family of UH basketball star Quentin Grimes ready for Sweet 16

On a UH team loaded with talent, no player is more excited to represent the program and city more than The Woodlands College Park alum Quentin Grimes.

Grimes was a prized recruit but after one year at Kansas he wanted a change and for Grimes that meant, coming home to play at UH for Kelvin Sampson.

“It felt like home, really,” said Grimes. “We just connected right away and I knew that it was going to be a perfect situation.”

Grimes has been a star for the Cougars this season. No one has been more excited to watch his success than his family. His mother Tonja Stelly is here in Indy to cheer him on. More family is on the way too.

“When he got here, all of the team members embraced him so he felt right at home right away,” said Stelly.

With the NCAA putting safety first, teams are isolated. Confined mainly to their hotel room except for practice, games and team outings.

While families can cheer from the stands, their only contact is from the stands or Facetime chats. Not ideal but the protocols are fully supported.

With UH in the Sweet 16, the pressure is rising. So what’s it like to be a parent during March Madness? With a Coogs team looking to make history and return to the Final Four for the first time in 37 years?

“The city would be crazy and so would they and so would we and we’re going to embrace that and let’s hope it happens,” said Stelly.