FEATURE: Kingwood Park Girls Soccer rolls into 2021 Playoffs

Kingwood Park is eyeing another deep run in the playoffs as they begin on Thursday.

Prior to last season, which was halted due to COVID-19, Kingwood Park girls soccer had made the UIL State Tournament for two-straight seasons and was seeking a third-straight trip to Georgetown.

In 2021, Kingwood Park is once again dominated District 20-5A play. The Lady Panthers went a perfect 14-0 and outscored opponents by 57 goals. Emma Yeager broke the single-season record for goals netting her 41st a few weeks ago.

VYPE traveled out to Kingwood Park a few weeks ago to talk to the Lady Panthers on preparing for another deep playoff run in 2021.