VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview:​ Public School #3 Bridgeland

Do the Bridgeland Bears have enough pitching? Because they have the sticks and defense to navigate a tough District 16-6A with Cypress Ranch, Cy Woods, Langham Creek, and Cy Falls all vying for the title.

Coach Paul Orlando has two of the best juniors in the nation with Conner Weigman (Texas A&M-commit) holding down the shortstop position and Ryan Williams (Mississippi State-commit), a defensive gem at catcher. Those two are special. Like, MLB Draft special.

The corner positions are solid with Josh Phillips (North Central Texas College) and Liam Koleci (Blinn) at first and third, respectively. Tripp Cromer (Hill College) patrols the outfield. Murphy Brooks (TCU) will also play a huge role at the plate. Kyle Dickey (Texas A&M-Corpus) is going to have to come through big as the ace if the Bears are to make a Regional run.

