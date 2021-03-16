73ºF

Sports

VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview:​ Public School #3 Bridgeland

Matt Malatesta

Vype

Tags: 
High School Sports
,
Houston High School Sports
VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview: Public School #3 Bridgeland (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Do the Bridgeland Bears have enough pitching? Because they have the sticks and defense to navigate a tough District 16-6A with Cypress Ranch, Cy Woods, Langham Creek, and Cy Falls all vying for the title.

Coach Paul Orlando has two of the best juniors in the nation with Conner Weigman (Texas A&M-commit) holding down the shortstop position and Ryan Williams (Mississippi State-commit), a defensive gem at catcher. Those two are special. Like, MLB Draft special.

The corner positions are solid with Josh Phillips (North Central Texas College) and Liam Koleci (Blinn) at first and third, respectively. Tripp Cromer (Hill College) patrols the outfield. Murphy Brooks (TCU) will also play a huge role at the plate. Kyle Dickey (Texas A&M-Corpus) is going to have to come through big as the ace if the Bears are to make a Regional run.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL MAGAZINE

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL PHOTOS

CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL DIGITAL MAGAZINE

Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved