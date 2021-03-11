VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview:​ Public School #16 Kingwood

Kelly Mead has been the skipper at Kingwood for 14 years and lives by the philosophy of "doing the right things, always and protecting the K for Kingwood".

This season, the Mustangs say goodbye to MLB-draftee Masyn Winn (St. Louis Cardinals), but should be the favorites in District 21-6A with some solid returners back in the dugout. Kingwood is looking for their 10th consecutive playoff appearance and Mead will preach "chemistry" all season.

The top horses in the stable include Riley Bender (Abilene Christian University), who is most comfortable at third base. Connor Johnson will lead the outfield and pitch when needed, while JP Mendoza is solid behind the plate. Other contributors that will play huge roles are Julian Rodriguez at short, Neil Tian as a utility player, and Thomas Larson at first base and DH.

