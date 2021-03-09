VYPE Feature powered by Academy Sports + Outdoors: No. 1 Kingwood Park men's soccer rolling in 2021

If the season would not have been stopped a year ago, Kingwood Park men's soccer would have been one of the favorites heading into the Class 5A playoffs.

A year later, the Panthers under the direction of Ryan Searle are once again favorites.

Kingwood Park started the season ranked No. 1 in the Region III-5A rankings by TASCO. At the beginning of February, the last TASCO ranking to be released, they still held No.1.

This season, Kingwood Park has gone an impressive 18-2-2 (the two losses coming to Bridgeland and Conroe) and have gone 11-0-1 in district play, which has clinched another district crown for the program. In district play, Kingwood Park has outscored opponents 69-8. No other team in the district has more than 30 goals total.



Senior Jace Banning leads the team with 24 goals and nine assists, while Nathan Jimerson and Jesus Cervantes both have 19 goals apiece. Cervantes leads the team with 22 assists. Gage Guerra has also chipped in 15 goals and 15 assists. Thor Yeager has been the anchor in net for the Panthers this season.

VYPE caught up with the Panthers at the end of January for this VYPE Feature powered by Academy Sports + Outdoors.