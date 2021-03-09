VYPE 2021 Softball Preview:​ Public School #7 Lake Creek

We didn't get the chance to see the second year of the Lake Creek program come to fruition in 2020. It was looking good as the Lions were 15-1 before the shutdown.

Coach Michelle Rochinski returns nine starters from last year's squad led by Texas A&M-signee Emiley Kennedy, who is the No. 27-ranked player by Softball America. You can't forget about Jenny Robison (McClennan) and Madelyn Lopez (Syracuse) when you talk about Lake Creek.

Others to watch on this team include Caelle Clark (2B), Brenna Kelly (LHP), Ava Brown (P/1B), Maddie McKee (SS), and Kalee Rochinski (C). This team could be lining up for a big year and they are still relatively young, which will make them a threat for years to come.

Ad

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL MAGAZINE

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL PHOTOS

CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL DIGITAL MAGAZINE