THE JUMP: The Biggest Takeaways from the Dan Green Invitational

Some interesting storylines came out of the Dan Green Invitational in The Woodlands over the weekend.
VYPE caught up with pole vault champ Katie Schlather from The Woodlands, who jumped 12-feet. She holds the ninth-best vault in the state and is signed with Air Force.
The Woodlands Kennedy Doakes is following in her father's footsteps. Ray Doakes was a decorated high jumper in his days at Arkansas and Kennedy will jump at Kansas.
Finally, Jalan Rivers of Summer Creek was on display. He has the state's best jump at 7-feet.
