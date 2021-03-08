VYPE Houston Girl's Soccer Rankings powered by Lethal Enforcer Soccer

VYPE has partnered with Lethal Enforcer Soccer to provide the best soccer team rankings in the Greater Houston area. Every week, we will bring you a new set of Class 6A and 5A Boys and Girls Soccer Rankings. Check out the latest rankings below!
CLASS 6A
1- Ridge Point (5 Weeks at #1)
2- The Woodlands
3- Memorial
4- Bridgeland
5- Tompkins
6- Seven Lakes
7- Cy-Fair
8- Tomball Memorial
9- Deer Park
10- College Park
11- Cy-Woods
12- Clear Lake
13- Atascocita
14- Beaumont Westbrook
15- Pearland
16- Kingwood
17- Klein Cain
18- Bellaire
19- Grand Oaks
20- Cinco Ranch
21- Tomball
22- Cy-Creek
23- George Ranch
24- Stratford
25- Klein
CLASS 5A
1- Magnolia (New #1)
2- Kingwood Park
3- Friendswood
4- Katy Jordan
5- Foster
6- Port Neches-Groves
7- College Station
8- Fulshear
9- A&M Consolidated
10- Montgomery
11- Barbers Hill
12- Kempner
13- Angleton
14- Nederland
15- Manvel
16- Lake Creek
17- Waller
18- Porter
19- Sanat Fe
20- texas City