VYPE Houston Girl's Soccer Rankings powered by Lethal Enforcer Soccer

VYPE has partnered with Lethal Enforcer Soccer to provide the best soccer team rankings in the Greater Houston area. Every week, we will bring you a new set of Class 6A and 5A Boys and Girls Soccer Rankings. Check out the latest rankings below!

CLASS 6A

1- Ridge Point (5 Weeks at #1)

2- The Woodlands

3- Memorial

4- Bridgeland

5- Tompkins

6- Seven Lakes

7- Cy-Fair

8- Tomball Memorial

9- Deer Park

10- College Park

11- Cy-Woods

12- Clear Lake

13- Atascocita

14- Beaumont Westbrook

15- Pearland

16- Kingwood

17- Klein Cain

18- Bellaire

19- Grand Oaks

20- Cinco Ranch

21- Tomball

22- Cy-Creek

23- George Ranch

24- Stratford

25- Klein

CLASS 5A

1- Magnolia (New #1)

2- Kingwood Park

3- Friendswood

4- Katy Jordan

5- Foster

6- Port Neches-Groves

7- College Station

8- Fulshear

9- A&M Consolidated

10- Montgomery

11- Barbers Hill

12- Kempner

13- Angleton

14- Nederland

15- Manvel

16- Lake Creek

17- Waller

18- Porter

19- Sanat Fe

20- texas City